Ford addresses first responder vehicles,; says no CO issue in regular Explorer models

A 22-year-old man is recovering from stab wounds to his side and head after trying to break up a fight.More >>
Madison police investigate city's ninth homicideMore >>
Police departments across the country are left scrambling after several models of Ford Explorer SUV's are potentially releasing amounts of carbon monoxide into their cabins.More >>
Madison police have released the names of two "persons of interest" in connection to a homicide on Karsten's Drive early Friday morning.More >>
The family said 24-year-old Ciara Ann Philumalee was the person shot in the 3700 block of Karstens Drive.More >>
Madison homicide victim's family releases identity of the young mother shot Friday morning.More >>
Madison's latest homicide takes place on the property of a non-profit agency in-line to receive city funds to help combat gun violence.More >>
Madison police investigate city's ninth homicideMore >>
The family said 24-year-old Ciara Ann Philumalee was the person shot in the 3700 block of Karstens Drive.More >>
Jarrett P. Fillyaw faces charges of invasion of privacy using a surveillance device and possession of child pornography.More >>
Authorities have arrested a Sextonville man after he reportedly videotaped a minor showering at her home in June.More >>
Officials say a seaplane hit a large wave and overturned while trying to take off near an aviation convention in eastern Wisconsin, killing one person from Minnesota and critically injuring another.More >>
A Cottage Grove man who was involved in a McFarland teen's 2015 drunken, fatal crash, is charged with the felony child abuse of a three month old infant.More >>
The political world in Wisconsin and the rest of the country is coming to grips with a shocking move out of Washington Friday -- the removal of Reince Priebus as White House Chief of Staff.More >>
Richland County UW Extension Agent Adam Hady encourages farmers to use pesticide or trapping, but says it's best to leave the trapping to the professionals.More >>
Just one week ago, farmers across Richland County were worried about serious flooding. But as water levels return to normal, a new threat emerges.More >>
A big jackpot is going to a Milwaukee woman.More >>
Three teenage boys accused of vandalizing a school in Reedsburg are now in custody.More >>
