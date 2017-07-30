Ford addresses first responder vehicles,; says no CO issue in regular Explorer models

MADISON (WKOW) – Ford Motor Company says it's taking action to address concerns of emergency personnel who drive their models of Police Interceptor Utility vehicles.

As Channel 27's Kathryn Larson reported Saturday, police units in many areas across the country, as well as here in Wisconsin, have been worried about reports of carbon monoxide possibly leaking into the vehicles' cabins.

In a statement sent to Channel 27 Sunday, Ford spokesman Daniel Barbossa says “Safety is our top priority. We have not found elevated levels of carbon monoxide in regular Ford Explorers. To address police customers who drive modified vehicles in unique ways, we are covering the costs of specific repairs in every Police Interceptor Utility that may have carbon monoxide concerns.”

He adds that people who drive regular, non-police models of the Ford Explorer have no reason to be concerned.

A company news release the company also sent says that while Ford's investigation into the issue continues, they have discovered holes and unsealed spaces in the back of some Police Interceptor Utilities that had police equipment installed after leaving the factory.

It relays, “When a police or fire department routinely install customized emergency lighting, radios and other equipment, they have to drill wiring access holes into the rear of the vehicle. If the holes are not properly sealed, it creates an opening where exhaust could enter the cabin.”

To address those issues, Ford says it will cover the costs of specific repairs in every Police Interceptor Utility that may have this concern, regardless of "its age, mileage or aftermarket modifications made after purchase."

The release also reiterates that if you drive a regular, non-police Ford Explorer, there's no reason to be concerned for a personal vehicle having the same issue.

However, Ford has provided a dedicated hotline to address consumer concerns – you can call them at 888-260-5575. The company also says you can bring your vehicle to a Ford dealer, who is equipped to assess the vehicle and address the problem.

Ford officials say they will continue to investigate all reports from police customers, including the exhaust manifold issue referenced by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.