Caratini connects on 1st career HR, Cubs beat Brewers 4-2 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Caratini connects on 1st career HR, Cubs beat Brewers 4-2

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Victor Caratini hit his first career home run, a solo shot that broke a tie in the seventh and backed John Lackey's solid six-inning start to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Sunday.
   Caratini homered to straightaway center off a 1-2 fastball from Zach Davies (12-5) with one out in the seventh for a 3-2 lead, delighting the bevy of Cubs fans who made the trek north from Chicago. The Cubs took two of three games in an important series at Miller Park.
   With the non-waiver trade deadline looming Monday, the Cubs increased their lead in the National League Central over the second-place Brewers to 2 1/2 games.
   Lackey (8-9) struck out seven and allowed five hits over six innings, including Domingo Santana's game-tying, two-run homer in the sixth that just landed beyond outfielder Jason Heyward's outstretched glove in the right-field corner.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers open fall camp at Camp Randall Stadium

    Badgers open fall camp at Camp Randall Stadium

    Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season. 

    More >>

    Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season. 

    More >>

  • Badgers to hold preseason practice Aug. 10 in Milwaukee

    Badgers to hold preseason practice Aug. 10 in Milwaukee

    The Wisconsin Badgers will hold a football practice in Milwaukee this preseason, a trip that coach Paul Chryst says is a way to break up training camp.    Wisconsin will practice at Custer Stadium on Aug. 10. Chryst says the team will also attend a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers that night at Miller Park.    Preseason football camp is starting earlier this year because of new rules that forbid two-a-day practices. More time is neede...More >>
    The Wisconsin Badgers will hold a football practice in Milwaukee this preseason, a trip that coach Paul Chryst says is a way to break up training camp.    Wisconsin will practice at Custer Stadium on Aug. 10. Chryst says the team will also attend a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers that night at Miller Park.    Preseason football camp is starting earlier this year because of new rules that forbid two-a-day practices. More time is neede...More >>

  • Fans can meet Wisconsin football team Friday at "Family Fun Day"

    Fans can meet Wisconsin football team Friday at "Family Fun Day"

    Fans are invited to meet this year's Badger Football team Friday. 

    More >>

    Fans are invited to meet this year's Badger Football team Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.