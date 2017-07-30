Two dead in Sheboygan County home, one person in custody

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says two people were shot dead inside a home, and one person has been taken into custody. Authorities got a call early Sunday about the shooting in a residence in Oostburg.

Two males were found dead inside. Their names and ages were not released. It appeared they were shot inside the home.

Authorities say a person of interest is in custody. The sheriff's office says there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details were being immediately released.