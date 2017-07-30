Kenosha police looking into death of man found in alley - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Kenosha police looking into death of man found in alley

KENOSHA (WKOW) --- Police in Kenosha are investigating the death of a man found lying in an alley.

Officers said they were checking a business alarm in the 6100 block of 23rd Avenue. A bystander flagged them down about 7:50 p.m. Saturday and said a man was in a nearby alley. Police checked the area and found the 46-year-old man dead.

Police are investigating. They said there does not appear to be any connection between the business alarm and the deceased man. There is no further threat to the community.  

