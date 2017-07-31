Ford Responds to police interceptor carbon monoxide concerns - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ford Responds to police interceptor carbon monoxide concerns

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ford Motor company responded Sunday following a 27 news story citing carbon monoxide concerns in police Ford Explorers.

Ford says police vehicles are the only Explorers with the problems, and are working with police to address the safety issues. 

In a statement Ford addressed the concerns providing a video statement from Product Development Head Hau Thai-Tang, saying in part, "There's nothing we take more seriously than providing you with safe reliable vehicles for your fleet. Our investigation into this is ongoing."

Thai-Tang did go onto explain the problems are caused by spaces left inside the vehicles for customized police equipment.

Those spaces allow exhaust into the cabin, which can lead to an accumulation of carbon monoxide.

