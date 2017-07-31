AIDS Ride Wisconsin Finale celebrated the end of the 3-day, 250 mile ride at Lake Kegonsa State Park

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The 15th annual AIDS Ride Wisconsin came to a end Sunday with closing a ceremony at Lake Kegonsa State Park.

The event helps raise awareness for HIV and AIDS. Officials say over 120 participants rode the nearly 250 miles from Madison to Milwaukee, and back over the course of the three day ride.

Organizers say HIV and AIDS remains an issue today because treatment is expensive and many people don't get tested. They also say it's important to continue to educate and strive for awareness because most new cases of HIV are among young men.

It's still an extremely expensive and possibly debilitating disease if people don't get into treatment. So it's important that we families and young people here to keep the fight alive and keep awareness up. Especially because right now most of the new cases of HIV are among young men.

To date... The event has brought in over $3.5 million dollars for HIV and AIDS education, prevention, and treatment services across the state.