The 6th annual Blooze Krooze event is helping Veterans with their homes

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you were out along the shores of Lake Monona today, you may have seen dozens of classic cars lined up, all for a good cause. About 500 people turned out for the 6th annual Blooze Krooze Car Show.

Nearly 150 cars, and trucks could be seen out at the East-Side Club next to Olbrich Park, and is put on by Project Home, an organization dedicated to helping veterans with their homes as part of their Serving Those Who Serve program.

Money raised goes straight to local vets.

Organizers say they raised nearly 6-thousand dollars for local vets, $1,000 dollars more than their goal.

