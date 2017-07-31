Police officer helps 4-year-old "monster-proof" her new house

DENVER, CO (WKOW) -- Kids who worry about monsters in the closet or under the bed may want a friend like Officer David Bonday.

The Longmont, Colorado police officer was called in to help by 4-year-old Sidney Fahrenbruch when she moved into her new home.

"White monsters and blue monsters and black monsters," Sidney told Denver 7. She was worried all of them were hiding in her new house.

Sidney had become friends with Officer Bonday during a police department barbecue three weeks prior.

"Sidney's been to our police department before to bring us food and things like that, and I thought it would be a great thing to do to give a little back to her," Officer Bonday said.

So this week, Officer Bonday made a special house call where he and Sidney searched under tables and behind doors. The little girl's mom caught part of the search on cell phone video. She posted it to Facebook and the video has gone viral.

"Man you are super, super brave. Do you see anything under there?" Officer Bonday is heard saying as Sidney looks under the couch.

After searching the whole house, Officer Bonday declared it monster-free.

"No monsters! Definitely no monsters in the house," Officer Bonday said.