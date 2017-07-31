Driver arrested for 6th OWI, drug possession and parole violatio - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Driver arrested for 6th OWI, drug possession and parole violation

Posted: Updated:

TOWN OF CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man for his 6th OWI offense after getting a call from a concerned citizen about a vehicle swerving.

The incident happened just after 10:00 p.m. Sunday evening on County Highway P at Mineral Point Road in the Town of Cross Plains.

Dane County Sheriff's deputies say 29-year-old John E. Moyer of Blue Mounds was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated – 6th offense, Possession with Intent to Deliver THC, and a Parole Violation.

Moyer is currently being held in the Dane County Jail on the felony charges.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.