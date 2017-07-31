Driver arrested for 6th OWI, drug possession and parole violation

TOWN OF CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man for his 6th OWI offense after getting a call from a concerned citizen about a vehicle swerving.

The incident happened just after 10:00 p.m. Sunday evening on County Highway P at Mineral Point Road in the Town of Cross Plains.

Dane County Sheriff's deputies say 29-year-old John E. Moyer of Blue Mounds was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated – 6th offense, Possession with Intent to Deliver THC, and a Parole Violation.

Moyer is currently being held in the Dane County Jail on the felony charges.