70th family reunion picnic brings people to WI

CRIVITZ (WKOW) -- The Payant Family has had a family reunion every year for the past 70 years.

The family tells our affiliate, WBAY, it all started in 1947, when four brothers got together to celebrate their return from World War II. Since then, the family has continued the tradition.  It's now in it's sixth generation.

Nearly 200 relatives showed up this year.

Mari Anne Hamilton is from the third generation.  She says, "You come here and you realize things haven't changed that much through the generations."

The family says people from Australia, to Honduras, to all over the country come to Crivitz, Wisconsin for the celebration.  If someone can't make it one year, they come the next.

The reunion is always on the last Saturday in July.
 

