Part of state highway shut down because of nearby structure fire

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Part of a state highway is shut down because of a nearby structure fire.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says WIS 33 is closed in both directions between Wisconsin Street and Wauona Trail in Portage.

The Columbia County Sheriff tells 27 News there was smoke seen coming from the structure, but they don't have much information on the fire itself. We've left a message with the Portage Fire Department.

