Celebrate Wisconsin women in Organic Agriculture Week with SOIL SISTERS

MONROE (WKOW) -- This summer, pull on your farm boots, wear your sun hat and kick back on the farm.

For three days and with five unique components and involving more than twenty farms, the SOIL SISTERS culinary event celebrates Wisconsin’s family farms and rural life in and around the farming communities of Monroe, Brodhead, New Glarus, Brooklyn and Blanchardville, Wisconsin, from August 4 to 6, 2017.

This annual event, now in its sixth year, falls during “Wisconsin Women in Sustainable and Organic Agriculture Week” from July 31 to August 6, an official proclamation by Governor Walker made to showcase the growth and impact of this movement in Wisconsin. Women represent approximately 11 percent of primary operators on all farms in Wisconsin, a higher number than neighboring Midwest states.

On Tuesday, Kriss Marion of Circle M Market Farm in Blanchardville shared her recipe for “Sneaky Fruit Cream Scones,” a tasty breakfast treat that showcases Wisconsin seasonal and local fruit.

“At our farm stay bed and breakfast, we are always looking for quick, tasty ways to showcase seasonal produce from the fields,” says Marion. "A bonus with this recipe is that it’s combined with a spoon or even just with hands, and so it is a nice quiet recipe to prepare in the kitchen before your guests wake up”

Some tips for success: use super cold butter and mix quickly once you add the cream to maintain fluffiness.

Sneaky Fruit Cream Scones

Ingredients

1 cup fruit, diced if you aren’t using a small berry

½ cup granulated sugar, divided, plus more for sprinkling

2½ cups flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt ½ cup butter, chilled and cubed

1 cup heavy cream

2 tsp vanilla

Egg white, beaten with a tsp of water

Granulated sugar, for sprinkling

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.

Place the prepared fruit in a small bowl and toss with 3 tablespoons of the sugar; set aside.

Place the remaining sugar in a large bowl. Add the flour, baking powder and salt to the bowl and whisk to combine. Add the cubed butter and, using a pastry blender, two knives or your fingers, cut the butter into the flour mixture until it is the texture of coarse sand and there are no pieces of butter larger than the size of a pea remaining. Toss the fruit gently into the mixture, making sure that everything is evenly coated in flour.

Pour the heavy cream and vanilla into a well in the flour mixture and, using a wooden spoon at first, gently stir until most of the cream has been absorbed. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and gently knead a few times to bring the dough together. Divide the dough in two on two separate squares of waxed paper and pat each into a 7-inch circle. Cut six triangles out of each circle and place on the prepared baking sheet. Brush with the egg wash and sprinkle with additional granulated sugar. Bake until the scones are set and golden brown on top, about 20 to 25 minutes, but err on the undercooked side.

Cool on the baking sheet for 3 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Store the scones in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Preparation time: 40 minutes

Serving size: One dozen scones