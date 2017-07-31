Help local students get school supplies

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the past 24 years, School Supplies for Kids (SSFK), a local non-profit charity, has been asking area businesses, foundations and organizations to donate funds to buy school supplies for economically disadvantaged school children in Dane County.

On Monday, Peter Vogel stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual supply drive.

Vogel says having the necessary school supplies helps close the achievement gap and gives students the motivation to be successful in school, career and life. In cooperation with area K-12 teachers, SSFK develops a list of the necessary school supplies students need for every grade level. Through the generous donations from Madison area businesses, foundations, organizations and individuals, SSFK purchases supplies at a greatly discounted price from Shopko.

Thousands of pens, pencils, crayons, folders, papers and other basic school supplies are delivered to the staging area and sorted with the help of volunteers. The supplies are then distributed to public schools in Dane County based on the percentage of economically disadvantaged students at that school.

Last year, SSFK purchased $50,135 worth of supplies and delivered to more than 140 public schools in Dane County. Through this effort, school supplies were made available to an estimated 22,475 economically disadvantaged students. This year SSFK is hoping to raise even more so that they can help even more children! Their goal is $55,000, and they are hoping you could help them reach their goal.

More than 31% of students in Dane County qualify as economically disadvantaged, and the overall need continues to increase each year. A monetary gift has a far greater reach than the donation of items, and allows for the elimination of duplication, control of consistency, and streamlining the logistics of collection and distribution.

“Just $25 is enough to equip one student with basic supplies,” David Vogel, founder of School Supplies for Kids stated. “Please consider donating and ask your company to make a corporate donation.”

Donations are welcome both online and by check.

Click here for more information.