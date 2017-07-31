Paul Nehlen goes after Speaker Ryan on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin First District Congressional Candidate Paul Nehlen (R) discussed his second consecutive challenge of House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI-1) on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.



Nehlen, who lost to Speaker Ryan by 68 points in a 2016 primary, discussed why he feels Speaker Ryan hasn't been loyal enough to President Trump to this point.



This week's show also featured a discussion about the $10 billion investment Foxconn is making in Wisconsin.



Paul Jadin, President of the Madison Region Economic Partnership, and UW-Madison School of Business Professor Hart Posen talked about the impact a new plant with up to 13,000 jobs could have on the state's economy.



This edition of Capital City Sunday aired on July 30.