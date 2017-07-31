Janesville man dead after head-on crash with semi

DARIEN TOWNSHIP (WKOW) – A Janesville man died Saturday afternoon after crashing head on into a semi in Walworth County.

Andrew Phetteplace, 46, of Janesville was traveling east on U.S. Highway 11/14 near Wisconsin Highway 89 when the Subaru Impreza he was driving went into the westbound lane into the path of an oncoming semi, according to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

Phetteplace, the sole occupant of the vehicle, struck the semi head on. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to a news release.

He was pronounced dead by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

The semi-tractor and trailer was driven by Dennis Bennington, 55, or Coon Rapids Minnesota. Bennington was the sole occupant in the semi and was not injured.

Agencies who responded to this crash include the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Darien Fire and EMS, Mercy MD1 doctors, Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.