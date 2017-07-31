Mauston man arrested after crashing into squad cars

MAUSTON (WKOW) – Two Juneau County sheriff’s deputies and a state trooper narrowly escaped injury Saturday when a motorist plowed into their squad cars, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The two deputies were assisting the trooper about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017 on a traffic stop at highways 12 and 16 near County Highway J between Lyndon Station and Mauston.

As the officers stood by their vehicles, they saw a car heading toward them on the shoulder at what they estimated to be about 55 m.p.h.

The officers ran safely into the ditch just as the vehicle plowed into the county squad car, pushing into another squad.

Kurt Salverson, 47, of Mauston, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and faces charges including operating while intoxicated, open intoxicants, unsafe lane deviation and failure to change lanes when approaching an emergency vehicle.