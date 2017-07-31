Professional fighter suspect in attack on Cottage Grove man

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- A professional mixed martial arts fighter is the suspect in an attack on a Cottage Grove man, leaving the victim with serious injuries.



37-year old Douglas Deback of Milwaukee was arrested Sunday on the tentative, felony charge of substantial battery.



Online records show Deback has had nearly a dozen professional MMA fights.



A Cottage Grove Police probable cause affidavit and judicial determination states Deback punched the victim "...multiple times, causing...to be unconscious."



The victim, Jeff Misfeldt tells 27 News he's still reeling. "Fractured eye socket...I got a split lip, my teeth are all screwed up. I don't know if I'll get all my vision back in my right eye," Misfeldt says.



Misfeldt tells 27 News he was briefly in the Black Bear Inn on West Cottage Grove Road in Cottage Grove, when Deback - a complete stranger to him - approached him in the bathroom and said one of Deback's friends had a problem with Misfeldt. "I just said, 'I don't know you, or your buddy, I don't care', " Misfeldt says.



Misfeldt says more words were briefly exchanged, with the next thing he remembers is coming to, on the bathroom floor.



"My wife is still freaking out," Misfeldt tells 27 News. "She saw me laying in a pool of blood, so she's a little upset."



Misfeldt believes Deback's skills as a professional fighter should factor into any criminal charge that's lodged against him.

"Are you kidding? Him being able to do that, beat people up. It's like a lethal weapon," Misfeldt says.

Dane County's district attorney will have to decide if Deback's professional fighting background is an aggravating factor, and has bearing on the selection of a charge against him.

Misfeldt has obtained a temporary restraining order against Deback, who remains in the Dane County jail. Deback's likely to appear in Dane County court Tuesday.

The premier MMA league, UFC does have a code of conduct for fighters, including calling for them to avoid "...inappropriate physical behavior." It is not known if organizations staging fights involving Deback will censure him.

Even with his hospital release, Misfeldt says he's facing lengthy, continued treatment for his injuries. He tells 27 News his experience could have been worse, even after being pummeled by punches.

"I was hoping I wouldn't have brain damage," Misfeldt tells 27 News, noting there's no indication of such an injury to a significant degree. "I'm so thankful he didn't shoot me."



