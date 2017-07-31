Former Badger Joudrey takes front office job with Madison Capitols

Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season.More >>
Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season.More >>
Fans are invited to meet this year's Badger Football team Friday.More >>
Fans are invited to meet this year's Badger Football team Friday.More >>
The Badgers football team will unofficially kick off training camp on Friday night. The team will host Family Fun Day from 6-8 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. That will be a light-hearted way to start an especially long preseason. The NCAA recently banned two-a-day practices in the football ranks, due to safety concerns. In order to make up for that lost time, the Badgers will be extending the length of training camp by about a week.More >>
The Badgers football team will unofficially kick off training camp on Friday night. The team will host Family Fun Day from 6-8 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. That will be a light-hearted way to start an especially long preseason. The NCAA recently banned two-a-day practices in the football ranks, due to safety concerns. In order to make up for that lost time, the Badgers will be extending the length of training camp by about a week.More >>
After falling just short in the Big Ten Championship last year, the Badgers are the favorites in the West heading into the 2017 season. Even with the losses of T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel, this team has even higher expectations for themselves.More >>
After falling just short in the Big Ten Championship last year, the Badgers are the favorites in the West heading into the 2017 season. Even with the losses of T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel, this team has even higher expectations for themselves.More >>