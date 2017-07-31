Former Badger Joudrey takes front office job with Madison Capitols

The Madison Capitols announced last week a few changes on the way before the start of the 2017-18 season. The The United States Hockey League (USHL) team will have a new home ice, in the Hartmeyer Ice Arena on the east side of Madison, and former Wisconsin Badger Andrew Joudrey is the team's new President.

Joudrey has spent the last three years playing professionally in Germany and is now hanging up the skates for the President position with the Capitols. Team Chairman Ryan Suter was teammates with Joudrey at Wisconsin. The two spoke about this opportunity last month at a charity golf tournament and it has fallen into place from there.

"I know in the summer skates when I was playing for Wisconsin we would go over and skate at Cap Ice." Said Joudrey. "It was always the Capitols gear with Bob around it's pretty special to be back with that and I'm looking forward to doing my part and help leading this thing back to where it should be."

