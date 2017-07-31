MMSD releases Annual Report - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MMSD releases Annual Report

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison School officials say they continue to see positive trends in the district.

The Madison Metropolitan School District released its annual report on Monday. Officials say they've seen significant gains in the elementary level, with growth in reading, math and language learning. The high school level is seeing an increase in graduation rates.

"In our 6-year grad rate,which we don't talk about that much, is up to to 91% overall," said MMSD Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham. "That includes a 10-point gain in three years for African-American students and Latino students who are now at 79% and 90% graduating."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.