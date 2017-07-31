MMSD releases Annual Report

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison School officials say they continue to see positive trends in the district.



The Madison Metropolitan School District released its annual report on Monday. Officials say they've seen significant gains in the elementary level, with growth in reading, math and language learning. The high school level is seeing an increase in graduation rates.

"In our 6-year grad rate,which we don't talk about that much, is up to to 91% overall," said MMSD Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham. "That includes a 10-point gain in three years for African-American students and Latino students who are now at 79% and 90% graduating."