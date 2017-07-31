Suspect steals cash from Black Earth bank

BLACK EARTH (WKOW) -- Deputies are looking for the suspect who robbed a bank in Black Earth.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday at the State Bank of Cross Plains on Mills Street in Black Earth. Officers say the suspect came in wearing a mask, emptied the cash drawer and ran off. No weapon was shown.

Investigators say the suspect is male, about 6' tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and the mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff's Tips Line at 608 284-6900. Callers can remain anonymous.