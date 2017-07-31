Madison Common Council poised to make a major change to downtown parking

Mopeds parked on the sidewalk along N. Frances Street in Madison.

MADISON (WKOW) --- Emma Murphy used to ride her bike to classes at UW-Madison. About 3 month ago, she purchased a moped because it's quicker for her to get around campus.

“I ride it almost every day,” she said. “When it's hot out biking can make you really sweaty. And it's just more convenient.”

The Madison Common Council is poised to make a major change for downtown parking. Alders vote Tuesday on a proposal to ban mopeds from parking on sidewalks and terraces.

If alders pass the proposed ordinance, Murphy will need extra cash for on-street parking.

The new law would classify moped as motorcycles.

“They'll have to park traditionally like a vehicle. They'll either be in parking stalls at a ramp, city meters, or other designated parking spots,” said District 8 Alder Zach Wood.

Currently, mopeds are being treated as bicycles. That means drivers can park them on public sidewalks or terraces as long as don't impede pedestrian traffic.

“I’ve heard a number of complaints from students and people walking around campus that trip on these things haphazardly parked on sidewalks,” Wood said.

Wood said the proposal is designed to keep pedestrian spaces clear of the vehicles.

“And bring order to an area of the city where they're already isn't a whole lot of order.”

Matt Bargeman, CEO of Flux Mopeds, said the proposal will hurt downtown businesses.

“Most people use mopeds for commuting. Most people use them to get in and around downtown. And the feedback we've been getting from our clients is parking is a real pain downtown. And they believe that mopeds and small electric vehicles give them access to the downtown area, to the community, to the Madison community. And without these, without this easy access, easy parking, fast and convenient, they just simply wouldn't go downtown,” Bargeman said.

As for Murphy, she said if the ordinance passes, she won't ride her moped out as much.

“I'll probably try to walk more. Because if I get somewhere and I can't find a place to park and I end up having to park far away, it could end up taking more time.”

If the proposed ordinance passes Tuesday, it will take affect January 1st. Fines for violators will be $60.