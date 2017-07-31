28 porta-potties stolen from county grounds - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

28 porta-potties stolen from county grounds

BRIDGEPORT (WKOW) -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Department got a report that 28 porta - potties were stolen from the Country on the River Grounds near the town of Bridgeport.

Authorities can't pinpoint the day the portable toilets were taken, but do say the theft happened sometime between May and July of this year.

There's a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
 

