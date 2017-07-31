Badgers look to reload at outside linebacker

After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options.More >>
After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options.More >>
The Madison Capitols announced last week a few changes on the way before the start of the 2017-18 season. The The United States Hockey League (USHL) team will have a new home ice, in the Hartmeyer Ice Arena on the east side of Madison, and former Wisconsin Badger Andrew Joudrey is the team's new President.More >>
The Madison Capitols announced last week a few changes on the way before the start of the 2017-18 season. The The United States Hockey League (USHL) team will have a new home ice, in the Hartmeyer Ice Arena on the east side of Madison, and former Wisconsin Badger Andrew Joudrey is the team's new President.More >>
Former Commissioner Bud Selig has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Selig, who turned 83 in Sunday, left a large imprint during more than 22 years as the leader of the game.More >>
Former Commissioner Bud Selig has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Selig, who turned 83 in Sunday, left a large imprint during more than 22 years as the leader of the game.More >>
Victor Caratini hit his first career home run, a solo shot that broke a tie in the seventh and backed John Lackey's solid six-inning start to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Sunday.More >>
Victor Caratini hit his first career home run, a solo shot that broke a tie in the seventh and backed John Lackey's solid six-inning start to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Sunday.More >>
Jason Heyward homered in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Saturday night to strengthen their hold on first place in the NL Central.More >>
Jason Heyward homered in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Saturday night to strengthen their hold on first place in the NL Central.More >>
Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season.More >>
Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season.More >>
The Madison Capitols are on the move. The United States Hockey League team will have a new home ice for the 2017-18 season. Chairman Ryan Suter announced the team will be moving to Hartmeyer Ice Arena on the east side of Madison.More >>
The Madison Capitols are on the move. The United States Hockey League team will have a new home ice for the 2017-18 season. Chairman Ryan Suter announced the team will be moving to Hartmeyer Ice Arena on the east side of Madison.More >>
After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options.More >>
After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options.More >>
Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season.More >>
Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season.More >>
Fans are invited to meet this year's Badger Football team Friday.More >>
Fans are invited to meet this year's Badger Football team Friday.More >>
The Badgers football team will unofficially kick off training camp on Friday night. The team will host Family Fun Day from 6-8 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. That will be a light-hearted way to start an especially long preseason. The NCAA recently banned two-a-day practices in the football ranks, due to safety concerns. In order to make up for that lost time, the Badgers will be extending the length of training camp by about a week.More >>
The Badgers football team will unofficially kick off training camp on Friday night. The team will host Family Fun Day from 6-8 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. That will be a light-hearted way to start an especially long preseason. The NCAA recently banned two-a-day practices in the football ranks, due to safety concerns. In order to make up for that lost time, the Badgers will be extending the length of training camp by about a week.More >>