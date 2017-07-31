Badgers look to reload at outside linebacker

After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options.

"I'm excited about who we have working at outside linebacker."

The most experienced returners at the position are seniors Garret Dooley and Leon Jacobs. Dooley notched 40 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season and is expected to take on a much greater role this upcoming season.

"At outside, we're just trying to make a name for ourselves and go out there and make plays."

Jacobs is settling back into the position after bouncing around for most of his career. He's played inside and outside linebacker and even spent a stretch working at fullback.

"I think I've had 7, 8 position coaches. You learn different roles. You learn different styles of coaching," Jacobs says about the position switches. "There's not too much that can come to me on the football field that I can't handle since I've moved so much. So, I think it helped."

The Badgers have some other players vying for playing time this fall. Zack Baun had 3.5 tackles for loss last season. Wisconsin also recruited a rare junior college transfer, Andrew Van Ginkel, that they believe can contribute immediately. The Badgers also have a logjam at inside linebacker. So, the coaching staff is leaving open the possibility of moving one of those players, such as Jack Cichy, to the outside.