Badgers look to reload at outside linebacker - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers look to reload at outside linebacker

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options.

"I'm excited about who we have working at outside linebacker."

The most experienced returners at the position are seniors Garret Dooley and Leon Jacobs. Dooley notched 40 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season and is expected to take on a much greater role this upcoming season.

"At outside, we're just trying to make a name for ourselves and go out there and make plays."

Jacobs is settling back into the position after bouncing around for most of his career. He's played inside and outside linebacker and even spent a stretch working at fullback.

"I think I've had 7, 8 position coaches. You learn different roles. You learn different styles of coaching," Jacobs says about the position switches. "There's not too much that can come to me on the football field that I can't handle since I've moved so much. So, I think it helped."

The Badgers have some other players vying for playing time this fall. Zack Baun had 3.5 tackles for loss last season. Wisconsin also recruited a rare junior college transfer, Andrew Van Ginkel, that they believe can contribute immediately. The Badgers also have a logjam at inside linebacker. So, the coaching staff is leaving open the possibility of moving one of those players, such as Jack Cichy, to the outside.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Badgers look to reload at outside linebacker

    Badgers look to reload at outside linebacker

    After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options. 

    More >>

    After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options. 

    More >>

  • Bucks re-sign restricted free agent guard Tony Snell

    Bucks re-sign restricted free agent guard Tony Snell

    The Bucks have re-signed restricted free agent guard Tony Snell, bringing back a backcourt starter and one of the team's best defenders.    Snell set career highs in 2016-17 in points (8.5) and 3-point shooting (40.6 percent) in 80 games, all starts. His 6-foot-7 frame fits in nicely with the Bucks' length on defense.    Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the club on Monday.    Snell was acquired in October from the Chicago Bulls for guard Michael Ca...More >>
    The Bucks have re-signed restricted free agent guard Tony Snell, bringing back a backcourt starter and one of the team's best defenders.    Snell set career highs in 2016-17 in points (8.5) and 3-point shooting (40.6 percent) in 80 games, all starts. His 6-foot-7 frame fits in nicely with the Bucks' length on defense.    Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the club on Monday.    Snell was acquired in October from the Chicago Bulls for guard Michael Ca...More >>

  • Former Badger Joudrey takes front office job with Madison Capitols

    Former Badger Joudrey takes front office job with Madison Capitols

    The Madison Capitols announced last week a few changes on the way before the start of the 2017-18 season. The The United States Hockey League (USHL) team will have a new home ice, in the Hartmeyer Ice Arena on the east side of Madison, and former Wisconsin Badger Andrew Joudrey is the team's new President. 

    More >>

    The Madison Capitols announced last week a few changes on the way before the start of the 2017-18 season. The The United States Hockey League (USHL) team will have a new home ice, in the Hartmeyer Ice Arena on the east side of Madison, and former Wisconsin Badger Andrew Joudrey is the team's new President. 

    More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers look to reload at outside linebacker

    Badgers look to reload at outside linebacker

    After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options. 

    More >>

    After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options. 

    More >>

  • Badgers open fall camp at Camp Randall Stadium

    Badgers open fall camp at Camp Randall Stadium

    Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season. 

    More >>

    Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season. 

    More >>

  • Badgers to hold preseason practice Aug. 10 in Milwaukee

    Badgers to hold preseason practice Aug. 10 in Milwaukee

    The Wisconsin Badgers will hold a football practice in Milwaukee this preseason, a trip that coach Paul Chryst says is a way to break up training camp.    Wisconsin will practice at Custer Stadium on Aug. 10. Chryst says the team will also attend a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers that night at Miller Park.    Preseason football camp is starting earlier this year because of new rules that forbid two-a-day practices. More time is neede...More >>
    The Wisconsin Badgers will hold a football practice in Milwaukee this preseason, a trip that coach Paul Chryst says is a way to break up training camp.    Wisconsin will practice at Custer Stadium on Aug. 10. Chryst says the team will also attend a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers that night at Miller Park.    Preseason football camp is starting earlier this year because of new rules that forbid two-a-day practices. More time is neede...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.