Families seek answers when 2 dogs die after swimming in Lake Mendota

A professional mixed martial arts fighter is the suspect in an attack on a Cottage Grove man, leaving the victim with serious injuries.
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie paused at Sunday's match-up between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs to get in a fan's face and call him a "big shot."
WIS 33 near Portage is now open.
Chief Koval says Lovick and Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous.
Madison police have released the names of two "persons of interest" in connection to a homicide on Karstens Drive early Friday morning.
Saturday marked the dedication of the Man Mound as a National Historic Landmark; one of less than 2,500 places across the United States to earn the title.
Madison School officials say they continue to see positive trends in the district.
Legislation that would waive a slew of state environmental regulations for a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer is causing concern on both the left and right.
MAUSTON (WKOW) – Two Juneau County sheriff's deputies and a state trooper narrowly escaped injury Saturday when a motorist plowed into their squad cars, according to a sheriff's office news release.
DARIEN TOWNSHIP (WKOW) – A Janesville man died Saturday afternoon after crashing head on into a semi in Walworth County. Andrew Phetteplace, 46, of Janesville was traveling east on U.S. Highway 11/14 near Wisconsin Highway 89 when the Subaru Impreza he was driving went into the westbound lane into the path of an oncoming semi, according to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.
Jefferson Award winner helps girls become heroes.
The Payant Family has had a family reunion every year for the past 70 years.
Madison police have released the names of two "persons of interest" in connection to a homicide on Karstens Drive early Friday morning.