Ride inspections underway for Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- If you're heading to the Wisconsin State Fair this week, you can rest easy knowing the rides have been fully inspected.

Both the state and independent inspectors hired by the fair will be checking all rides.

Joe Bixler has a team of four independent inspectors who are working before the fair opens and every day during the fair's 11-day run.

He tells our Milwaukee affiliate, "We look at all of the rides as they are coming in. We start with them on the trailers themselves and as they are taken off the trailers in the process of assembling, we end up looking at different aspects during that period."

Unlike many state fairs - Wisconsin hires each ride operator independently - inspiring competition and better quality.