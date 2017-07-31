UW-Madison ranked among nation's top five party schools - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW-Madison ranked among nation's top five party schools

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison is once again ranked as one of the nation's top party schools.

According to a list compiled by The Princeton Review, UW-Madison came in at number five.

UW-Madison topped the list in 2016.

Tulane University was the highest ranked university. Rounding out the top five are West Virginia, Bucknell, Syracuse and UW.

