Report: President Trump dictated false statement about meeting with Russian lawyer

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- A new bombshell has surfaced in the investigation into Russia's interference in our election, and the Trump team's possible involvement.

This new information shows President Trump actually dictated a misleading statement his own son later admitted was false.

That statement was Donald Trump Jr.'s account of that meeting he had with a Russian lawyer before the 2016 election, along with Jared Kushner and ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort. The first statement from Trump Jr. said the meeting was about Russian-American adoption issues. He later admitted the reason behind that meeting was opposition research: Russians told him, Kushner, and Manafort they had damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

When the misleading statement about Russian adoption issues first came out, President Trump's representatives said he had nothing to do with it. “The President didn't sign off on anything. He was coming back from the G-20,” said Jay Sekulow, a member of the president's legal team. “The President wasn't involved in that.”

But ABC News has confirmed with two senior level sources that President Trump dictated that statement himself.

The President's team denies this, and said the report has "no consequence and the characterizations are misinformed, inaccurate and not pertinent."

This is now just one more thing for special counsel Robert Mueller to look into as he investigates how Russia interfered in our election, and whether the Trump campaign was involved.