UPDATE: All lanes now open on U.S. 14 after crash near Brooklyn

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are now clear and U.S. 14 is back open.

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities have closed part of a highway in Brooklyn after an earlier crash.

The crash happened on U.S. 14 at WIS 92 in the eastbound lanes (heading south).

All southbound lanes are closed at this point after a box truck crashed around 3:55 a.m. That was the only vehicle involved. The Dane County Sheriff's Office says it's handing the crash and has closed those lanes as of 6:15 a.m. to clear the crash scene.

The sheriff's office say the box truck was the only vehicle involved and authorities aren't sure about injuries.