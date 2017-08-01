60th annual Tallman Arts Festival brings art, food & surprises to Rock County Historical Society

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Thousands of people will visit the Rock County Historical Society campus for its 60th Annual Tallman Arts Festival. The event is a highlight of the summer in Janesville, drawing artists of all kinds and community members young and old.

On Wednesday, Mike Reuter, Executive Director of the Rock County Historical Society stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual event.

“From fine art to jewelry, fine crafts and sustainable arts, the Tallman Arts Festival (TAF) brings all types of artists to the Rock County Historical Society campus,” said Reuter. “We are proud to uphold this 60-year tradition and to especially wish the TAF a 60th birthday this year!”

In addition to the art, the event features a variety of food vendors, live music, family activities, a viewing of the Tallman firearm collection, preview of the Spirit in the Night October tour and more. This year, a portion of the proceeds from will benefit Art with Heart, which supports youth in Rock County through the sale of art created by young artists.

The event will be held Sunday, August 6 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available at the entrances of the Rock County Historical Society.

