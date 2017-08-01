CrossFit gyms busy this week as athletes come into Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

CrossFit gyms busy this week as athletes come into Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Reebok CrossFit Games start Thursday in Madison, but already athletes are in town preparing.

Many are training at places like CrossFit Recursive in Madison. The owner says her gym has been very busy this week with professional athletes and fans stopping by to work out.

"Pretty filled to capacity the last few days and just expecting it to get more and more busy as the week goes on," says owner Nikole Gessler.

The CrossFit Games are Thursday through Sunday at the Alliant Energy Center.

