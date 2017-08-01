Platteville woman dies in Monday afternoon crash

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Platteville woman is dead after a two-car crash in Grant County Monday afternoon.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Highway 151 at the intersection with Airport Road. Authorities say Ardith Stark, 76, stopped at the stop sign then went into the intersection in front of another vehicle. That vehicle hit hers and then spun around.

The other driver got out of his vehicle with help from witnesses, but Stark and a passenger were trapped inside her car.

Clifford Mc Cabe, 86, of Platteville, and Justin Donahoe, 40, of Platteville, were taken to a hospital, along with Stark. About three hours later, Stark died of her injuries after being transferred to a Madison hospital, according to officials.

The crash is still under investigation.