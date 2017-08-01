Doctor: Death of two dogs after swimming in Lake Mendota Sunday may be "unfortunate coincidence"

MADISON (WKOW) -- Questions surrounding the deaths of two dogs, just hours after swimming in Lake Mendota on Sunday, remain unanswered.

Both dogs, Lucy and Cheerio, took a dip in different parts of Lake Mendota prior to experiencing the life threatening symptoms that ultimately landed them at UW Veterinary Care.

"It may just be a terribly unfortunate coincidence that the two dogs died in a similar time frame both near [Lake] Mendota that day," says Dr. Jonathan Bach at UW Veterinary Care.

The dogs were in separate spots.

3-year-old Lucy was paddling near the UW Memorial Union Terrace, while a few hours earlier another dog, Cheerio, was swimming at Marshall Park.

Veterinarians attempted to resuscitate both dogs but ultimately Lucy and Cheerio passed away.

First reported by 27 News on July 31, the owners say their dogs were considered healthy prior to swimming in the lake. Emergency doctors alerted Public Health Madison-Dane County to get Lake Mendota tested for potential blue-green algae presence.

"Both samples were tested for blue-green algae and both samples were negative for blue-green algae," Dr. Bach says.

Symptoms shown didn't reflect typical blue-green algae sickness, Dr. Bach says, which may present anywhere from a couple hours to a couple of days after exposure. Usually dogs with blue-green algae exposure "develop acute liver failure... seizures, be very mentally dull, their blood sugar can be low and neither of the dogs followed that typical course."

Public Health Officials are also testing the water for possible E. coli but Dr. Bach doesn't believe it is to blame either since the symptoms don't match.

"Based on the dogs' history, the negative blue-green algae test and the dogs being pretty well supervised, it's hard pressed to put a toxin in play for these dogs," Dr. Bach says.

"We don't know what caused these two dogs to die so we will have to wait and be patient for the necropsy [an animal autopsy] results," Dr. Bach says.

Results from the necropsy may take up to four weeks. In the mean time, concerned pet owners are urged to be aware of blue-green algae and to check water conditions prior to swimming.

Public health officials haven't closed off swimming near the Memorial Union Terrace and Marshall Beach, where Lucy and Cheerio were swimming, respectively. As of Tuesday, both areas are considered safe for swimming.