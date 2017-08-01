MMA fighter charged with felony battery in attack on Cottage Grove man

MADISON (WKOW) -- A professional mixed martial arts fighter is charged with felony, substantial battery, after authorities say he repeatedly punched a Cottage Grove man.



37-year old Douglas Deback of Milwaukee appeared in Dane County court Tuesday. A court commissioner gave Deback a signature bond.

Online records indicate Deback has had nearly a dozen professional MMA fights.



Victim Jeff Misfeldt tells 27 News after Deback approached him aggressively in a bathroom of the Black Bear Inn in Cottage Grove Sunday, words were exchanged, and Misfeldt says he was knocked unconscious. A criminal complaint states a witness says Deback punched Misfeldt four times, with Misfeldt collapsing into an eventual pool of blood. Misfeldt says his right eye socket was fractured, and several teeth broken, among his injuries.



Misfeldt tells 27 News Deback was a stranger to him, who mistook him for another man who had created a past problem for Deback. The complaint states Deback told investigators he punched Misfeldt after Misfeldt swung at him first.



Representatives of the league staging Deback's MMA fights have yet to comment on whether Deback faces sanctions for his actions outside the octagon.

