Monona Grove returns to gridiron after runner up finish in 2016

High school football teams returned to the gridiron across the state on Tuesday kicking off their 2017 seasons. Monona Grove returns after coming off a runner up finish in the division two state title game last season.

"To play at that caliber last year and finish how we finished throughout the playoffs, obviously not the championship game how we wanted it to go, but we do hope that carries over." Said Silver Eagles head coach Brandon Beckwith. "Those players, a lot of them are gone. Now's the time for this year's senior class to take over, take the reins and teach people how to practice, teach them how to prepare for big games like we did last year."

Monona Grove ended 2016 with an (11-3) record overall.

The 2017 state championships games will be played at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison:

Thursday November 16:

Div. 7: 10:00 a.m.

Div. 6: 1:00 p.m.

Div. 5: 4:00 p.m.

Div. 4: 7:00 p.m.

Friday November 17:

Div. 3: 10:00 a.m.

Div. 2: 1:00 p.m.

Div. 1: 4:00 p.m.