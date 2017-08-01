Hit-and-run driver cited, as victim in wheelchair endures injuries

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police officials say a hit-and-run driver who plowed into a man in a wheelchair has been found and cited for traffic violations, as the victim endures injuries and remains hospitalized.



58-year old Ludell Swenson has cerebral palsy, and uses a message board to communicate. His care aide, Guy Swansbro says Swenson broke his hip in the collision with the hit and run driver. Even though Swenson uses his board to tell 27 News he's doing okay, Swansbro says Swenson's injury involves a lot of pain.



"It's been terribly painful," Swansbro says. "(Swenson) was in so much pain, they asked him, on a scale of one-to-ten, he said, 'Eleven.' "



Authorities say 31-year old Angela Kaiser of Middleton was cited for several violations, including ignoring duty upon striking person, operating after revocation, and failing to have a required, ignition interlock device.



Swansbro says Swenson regularly uses his wheelchair to negotiate on his own in downtown Madison. But he says the collision bent the wheelchair base so badly, a new wheelchair is needed. Swenson tells 27 News he intends to pursue legal action against the driver.



Swansbro says Swenson's broken hip prevents him from putting any weight on the one leg he relied on, to transfer from the device to bed, and other seated positions. Swansbro says Swenson is still waiting for a rehabilitation center to have space to accept him.



Despite the challenges, Swenson vows to 27 News a return to his mobile lifestyle. "He was here for pneumonia a year and a half ago," Swansbro says of Swenson's previous, most recent admission to UW Hospital. "That you get over. Hopefully, get over this, too."



Police officials initially believed Swenson escaped the collision largely unhurt, as his wheelchair remained upright during the incident. It is possible in light of Swenson's injury and hospitalization, police officials would refer recommended, criminal charges against Kaiser.