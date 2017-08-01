Assembly, Senate Republicans disagree on Foxconn incentive timetable

Veterinarians are trying to figure out why two dogs died after swimming in Lake Mendota on Sunday.More >>
A professional mixed martial arts fighter is the suspect in an attack on a Cottage Grove man, leaving the victim with serious injuries.More >>
A Platteville woman is dead after a two-car crash in Grant County Monday afternoon on Highway 151.More >>
The Crawford County Sheriff's Department got a report that 28 porta potties were stolen from the Country on the River Grounds near the town of Bridgeport.More >>
All lanes are now open on U.S. 14 after an early morning crash.More >>
This new information shows President Trump actually dictated the statement from Donald Trump Jr. saying a meeting with a Russian lawyer was about adoption issues. Later, Trump Jr. admitted that was false, and the meeting was to get damaging information on Hillary Clinton.More >>
UW-Madison is once again ranked as one of the nation's top party schools.More >>
The Madison Common Council is poised to make a major change for downtown parking. Alders vote Tuesday on a proposal to ban mopeds from parking on sidewalks and terraces.More >>
The Crawford County Sheriff's Department got a report that 28 porta potties were stolen from the Country on the River Grounds near the town of Bridgeport.More >>
Deputies are looking for the suspect who robbed a bank in Black Earth.More >>
Madison School officials say they continue to see positive trends in the district.More >>
Legislation that would waive a slew of state environmental regulations for a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer is causing concern on both the left and right.More >>
MAUSTON (WKOW) – Two Juneau County sheriff’s deputies and a state trooper narrowly escaped injury Saturday when a motorist plowed into their squad cars, according to a sheriff’s office news release.More >>
DARIEN TOWNSHIP (WKOW) – A Janesville man died Saturday afternoon after crashing head on into a semi in Walworth County. Andrew Phetteplace, 46, of Janesville was traveling east on U.S. Highway 11/14 near Wisconsin Highway 89 when the Subaru Impreza he was driving went into the westbound lane into the path of an oncoming semi, according to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Jefferson Award winner helps girls become heroes.More >>
