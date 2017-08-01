Domestic abuse service group marks 3 years in improved facility

MADISON (WKOW) -- Domestic Abuse Intervention Services is celebrating three years in its building on Fordem Avenue in Madison.

The organization hosted an open house Tuesday, to mark the anniversary of the move, which has provided a more secure space for victims of domestic abuse. Plus, the location of the center is now public, so DAIS has been able to help more victims who now realize the help that's available.

Executive Director Shannon Barry tells 27 News the open house is a great opportunity for DAIS supporters to see the services they've supported over the years.

"We're giving tours to folks. That's not something we can usually do, but being able to invite the community in and to really experience this facility and everything that this community built for our clients," Barry says.

DAIS also collected supplies for programming at the open house. You can donate things like school supplies, personal care items and snacks. Click here for more information.