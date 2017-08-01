Janesville pre-pay proposal aims to reduce gas drive-offs

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Paying after pumping gas may no longer be an option in Janesville.

A proposal requiring pre-paying aims to reduce the number of gas drive-offs.

"Most any station in Janesville you can, right now, go and pump your fuel and then pay for it afterward," says Janesville Police Chief David Moore.

Pumping gas and driving away without paying isn't always done with malice, says Chief Moore. Last year nearly 70 percent of drive-aways were unintentional, according to the Janesville Police Department.

Tori Smith, customer at Lions Quick Mart in Janesville, says her mother has accidentally driven away and she thinks a pre-pay ordinance wouldn't be a bad idea.

"People have gotten less honest lately and I think one person, two people have ruined it for everybody," Smith says.

Though Chief Moore says most gas station owners he's spoken with are on board with his plan, some customers fear they may be inconvenienced.

"It will be somewhat frustrating because I am used to doing it this way," says David Pullara, a customer at Lions Quick Mart.

However, Chief Moore says dashing before paying not only impacts gas stations - it also impacts the police department, which must send officers to calls about drive-offs.

"We feel there are better services we can provide to the community by freeing these officers up," Chief Moore says.

The department has been spending roughly 100 officer hours on drive-offs.

"I would imagine they have far bigger problems to worry about and spend their resources on," Pullara says.

The Janesville City Council plans to take up the pre-pay ordinance at its meeting August 28.