One person hurt in shooting in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police say a shooting in Fitchburg left one person with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The Fitchburg Police Department says officers were called to a parking lot in the 5100 block of Anton Drive around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. When officers got there, they found the person who had been shot.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and have no reason to believe the public is in danger.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300.

