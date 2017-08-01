Ibrahim hoping to carve out role with Badgers

The Badgers football team had one of the most successful graduate transfers in history. Russell Wilson stepped in as the starting quarterback in his only season in Madison and led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl. Still, the Badgers have rarely dipped back into the graduate transfer waters. Head coach Paul Chryst decided to make an exception this year when he welcomed in former Pitt running back Rachid Ibrahim.

"They reached out to me and said they could use me up here," says Ibrahim about the recruiting process. "They had a plan for me. I was looking forward to joining them."

It is a coaching staff Ibrahim knows well. Chryst coached Ibrahim at Pitt. So, he's very aware of how the senior's skill set may fit in the offense. Chryst envisions Ibrahim taking over the third-down back role occupied last year by Dare Ogunbowale.

"He might be able to fill a void that we may have, particularly as a third-down back."

Chryst says Ibrahim has been quick to pick up the playbook with the terminology similar to what they used at Pitt. Still, he'll have to battle for carries with the Badgers returning Bradrick Shaw, Taiwan Deal and another Pitt transfer, Chris James. Ibrahim, who didn't have a carry in his final two years at Pitt, is willing to accept any role.

"Whenever my name is called, my number's called whether it be third down, home down and distance, whatever."