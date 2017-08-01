Ibrahim hoping to carve out role with Badgers

The Badgers football team had one of the most successful graduate transfers in history. Russell Wilson stepped in as the starting quarterback in his only season in Madison and led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl. Still, the Badgers have rarely dipped back into the graduate transfer waters. Head coach Paul Chryst decided to make an exception this year when he welcomed in former Pitt running back Rachid Ibrahim.More >>
The Badgers football team had one of the most successful graduate transfers in history. Russell Wilson stepped in as the starting quarterback in his only season in Madison and led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl. Still, the Badgers have rarely dipped back into the graduate transfer waters. Head coach Paul Chryst decided to make an exception this year when he welcomed in former Pitt running back Rachid Ibrahim.More >>
High school football teams returned to the gridiron across the state on Tuesday kicking off their 2017 seasons. Monona Grove returns after coming off a runner up finish in the division two state title game last season.More >>
High school football teams returned to the gridiron across the state on Tuesday kicking off their 2017 seasons. Monona Grove returns after coming off a runner up finish in the division two state title game last season.More >>
After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options.More >>
After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options.More >>
The Madison Capitols announced last week a few changes on the way before the start of the 2017-18 season. The The United States Hockey League (USHL) team will have a new home ice, in the Hartmeyer Ice Arena on the east side of Madison, and former Wisconsin Badger Andrew Joudrey is the team's new President.More >>
The Madison Capitols announced last week a few changes on the way before the start of the 2017-18 season. The The United States Hockey League (USHL) team will have a new home ice, in the Hartmeyer Ice Arena on the east side of Madison, and former Wisconsin Badger Andrew Joudrey is the team's new President.More >>
Former Commissioner Bud Selig has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Selig, who turned 83 in Sunday, left a large imprint during more than 22 years as the leader of the game.More >>
Former Commissioner Bud Selig has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Selig, who turned 83 in Sunday, left a large imprint during more than 22 years as the leader of the game.More >>
Victor Caratini hit his first career home run, a solo shot that broke a tie in the seventh and backed John Lackey's solid six-inning start to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Sunday.More >>
Victor Caratini hit his first career home run, a solo shot that broke a tie in the seventh and backed John Lackey's solid six-inning start to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Sunday.More >>
Jason Heyward homered in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Saturday night to strengthen their hold on first place in the NL Central.More >>
Jason Heyward homered in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Saturday night to strengthen their hold on first place in the NL Central.More >>
The Badgers football team had one of the most successful graduate transfers in history. Russell Wilson stepped in as the starting quarterback in his only season in Madison and led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl. Still, the Badgers have rarely dipped back into the graduate transfer waters. Head coach Paul Chryst decided to make an exception this year when he welcomed in former Pitt running back Rachid Ibrahim.More >>
The Badgers football team had one of the most successful graduate transfers in history. Russell Wilson stepped in as the starting quarterback in his only season in Madison and led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl. Still, the Badgers have rarely dipped back into the graduate transfer waters. Head coach Paul Chryst decided to make an exception this year when he welcomed in former Pitt running back Rachid Ibrahim.More >>
After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options.More >>
After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options.More >>
Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season.More >>
Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season.More >>
Fans are invited to meet this year's Badger Football team Friday.More >>
Fans are invited to meet this year's Badger Football team Friday.More >>