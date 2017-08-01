WI Air Guard unit heading to South Korea - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WI Air Guard unit heading to South Korea

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of a Madison-based Wisconsin Air National Guard unit will deploy to the tension-filled Korean peninsula.
    About 200 airmen and 12 F-16 jets from the 176th Fighter Squadron will leave later this month for duty in South Korea..
    The Wisconsin National Guard says the airmen will support security operations in the western Pacific.
    They'll be on a four-month rotation.

