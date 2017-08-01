Nelson lifts Brewers to 3-2 victory over the Cardinals

The Badgers football team had one of the most successful graduate transfers in history. Russell Wilson stepped in as the starting quarterback in his only season in Madison and led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl. Still, the Badgers have rarely dipped back into the graduate transfer waters. Head coach Paul Chryst decided to make an exception this year when he welcomed in former Pitt running back Rachid Ibrahim.More >>
After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options.More >>
Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season.More >>
Fans are invited to meet this year's Badger Football team Friday.More >>
