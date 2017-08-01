Youth football league takes safety precautions to keep players safe

MADISON (WKOW) -- America's most popular sport is back. NFL and college camps are underway as youth players are pocking up their pads to start practice. But their season begins as a new study sheds light about the violence of the game.

A study from Boston University and VA researchers found signs of the neurodegenerative brain disease called CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, in nearly 90% of the 200 brains they examined. Of the total brains studied, all of them were from former football players who played a combination of high school, college and professional football. The disease was present in the brains of 110 out of 111 former NFL players.

CTE is linked to repeated hits to the head and can lead to memory loss, aggression and suicidal behavior.

The results are worrisome to parents whose kids play the game, but the Janesville Youth Football League is hoping to limit the amount of injuries by taking safety initiatives.

On Tuesday, at least 100 kids were lined up outside a recreational building to pick up their pads and helmets. It's the season father Scott Draves is used to.

"My oldest son had played and now my youngest is coming up through the ranks," he said.

Although his family loves the game, every minute he watches his son, he worries about his safety.

"Every play, every practice, you cannot not think about it," Draves said.

Safety was also the top concern for parent Mark Zimmerman when he and his wife were discussing whether to allow their son to play.

"I was more worried about head injuries and spinal (injuries), things like that," he said.

"Well, it's every parent's worry," added Sandy Zimmerman.

But both sets of parents allow their kids to play because of the safety measures being added in the Janesville Youth Football League. It begins with safe tackling techniques.

"Rather than straight up onto a guy and in a collision, it's more of a side tackle with a roll which is going to prevent people from colliding head to head," said Terver Brandenburg, the league's president.

He said there are 24 coaches who are trained in concussion awareness and safe tackling techniques.

During pad pickup day, parents were also offered to buy an extra layer of padding that goes on the outside of the helmet. It's an option players will be able to wear at both practice and in the game.

The league also offers flag football for kids up to third grade as an alternative to tackle football. They hope to expand the program in the coming seasons.

Brandenburg says they'll constantly be keeping up with new safety guidelines as the game evolves, hoping to prevent injuries while giving parents a peace of mind.

"Kids' safety is always the bottom line," said Draves.