Trump says Foxconn investment could reach $30B

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Latest on Gov. Scott Walker and state legislators' work to bring a Foxconn plant to southeastern Wisconsin  (all times local):
   3:45 p.m.
   President Donald Trump says electronics manufacturer Foxconn may end up making a $30 billion investment, triple what it's agreed to do in Wisconsin.
   Trump made the comment Tuesday during a meeting with small business leaders at the White House.
   Trump says Foxconn CEO Terry Gou told him "off the record" that the Taiwanese company may end up investing $30 billion. He did not specify if that would be only in Wisconsin or throughout the country.
   Foxconn did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
   Gou and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signed an agreement Thursday for the company to invest $10 billion in the state and hire up to 13,000 people in return for $3 billion in tax breaks.

