Three arrested after wild car chases near Madison

Veterinarians are trying to figure out why two dogs died after swimming in Lake Mendota on Sunday.More >>
Veterinarians are trying to figure out why two dogs died after swimming in Lake Mendota on Sunday.More >>
A professional mixed martial arts fighter is the suspect in an attack on a Cottage Grove man, leaving the victim with serious injuries.More >>
A professional mixed martial arts fighter is the suspect in an attack on a Cottage Grove man, leaving the victim with serious injuries.More >>
A Platteville woman is dead after a two-car crash in Grant County Monday afternoon on Highway 151.More >>
A Platteville woman is dead after a two-car crash in Grant County Monday afternoon on Highway 151.More >>
The Crawford County Sheriff's Department got a report that 28 porta potties were stolen from the Country on the River Grounds near the town of Bridgeport.More >>
The Crawford County Sheriff's Department got a report that 28 porta potties were stolen from the Country on the River Grounds near the town of Bridgeport.More >>
All lanes are now open on U.S. 14 after an early morning crash.More >>
All lanes are now open on U.S. 14 after an early morning crash.More >>
Paying after pumping gas may no longer be an option in Janesville. A proposal requiring prepaying aims to reduce the number of gas drive-offs.More >>
Paying after pumping gas may no longer be an option in Janesville. A proposal requiring prepaying aims to reduce the number of gas drive-offs.More >>
Madison Police officials say a hit-and-run driver who plowed into a man in a wheelchair has been found and cited for traffic violations, as the victim endures injuries and remains hospitalized.More >>
Madison Police officials say a hit-and-run driver who plowed into a man in a wheelchair has been found and cited for traffic violations, as the victim endures injuries and remains hospitalized.More >>
Assembly Republicans made it clear Tuesday an incentive package for Foxconn is taking precedence over the 2017-19 state budget - even though that document is now more than one month past due - and they plan to pass legislation on it by mid-August.More >>
Assembly Republicans made it clear Tuesday an incentive package for Foxconn is taking precedence over the 2017-19 state budget - even though that document is now more than one month past due - and they plan to pass legislation on it by mid-August.More >>
Questions surrounding the deaths of two dogs, just hours after swimming in Lake Mendota on Sunday, remain unanswered.More >>
Questions surrounding the deaths of two dogs, just hours after swimming in Lake Mendota on Sunday, remain unanswered.More >>
A professional mixed martial arts fighter is charged with felony, substantial battery, after authorities say he repeatedly punched a Cottage Grove man.More >>
A professional mixed martial arts fighter is charged with felony, substantial battery, after authorities say he repeatedly punched a Cottage Grove man.More >>
A Platteville woman is dead after a two-car crash in Grant County Monday afternoon on Highway 151.More >>
A Platteville woman is dead after a two-car crash in Grant County Monday afternoon on Highway 151.More >>
The Reebok CrossFit Games start Thursday in Madison, but already athletes are in town preparing.More >>
The Reebok CrossFit Games start Thursday in Madison, but already athletes are in town preparing.More >>
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie responds after a video went viral showing a confrontation between himself and a Cubs fan at Miller Park.More >>
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie responds after a video went viral showing a confrontation between himself and a Cubs fan at Miller Park.More >>
This new information shows President Trump actually dictated the statement from Donald Trump Jr. saying a meeting with a Russian lawyer was about adoption issues. Later, Trump Jr. admitted that was false, and the meeting was to get damaging information on Hillary Clinton.More >>
This new information shows President Trump actually dictated the statement from Donald Trump Jr. saying a meeting with a Russian lawyer was about adoption issues. Later, Trump Jr. admitted that was false, and the meeting was to get damaging information on Hillary Clinton.More >>
UW-Madison is once again ranked as one of the nation's top party schools.More >>
UW-Madison is once again ranked as one of the nation's top party schools.More >>