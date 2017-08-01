Three arrested after wild car chases near Madison

LODI (WKOW) -- Three people, two of them minors, are in jail after a wild chase that included two people jumping out of a moving car on the interstate.

The Columbia County sheriffs department says Lamont M. Cannady age 17, a 16 year old girl and 21 year old Justice R. Roby, all from Milwaukee, stole a car Tuesday afternoon in Wisconsin Dells that had computer tracking.

Authorities were able to shut-off the engine with the tracking device.

And the two people inside jumped out as it slowed down on the I-39/90/94 at Highway 60 near Lodi.

Then, another car picked up one of the suspects and crashed on Highway 51 at Hoepker Road.

Everyone involved came away with minor injuries.