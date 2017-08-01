Proposal would loosen liquor laws in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a new proposal designed to change the direction of the alcohol industry in the state.

A group of republican lawmakers wrote the bill to loosen restrictions.

Those lawmakers unveiled their legislation at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona on Tuesday.

Among other things, the bill would allow wineries to stay open until 2 a.m. and increase the number of liquor licenses cities have by ten percent.

"We celebrate our taverns, our supper clubs, our craft brewers, our distilleries and our wineries. and we have to stop thinking that there's a very specific or finite amount of revenue to go around. that's simply not the case. there's more revenue to be had," said co-sponsor Rep. Shannon Zimmerman (R) River Falls.

The lawmakers say the proposal would help small businesses and help grow tourism in Wisconsin.

They say they also want to start a conversation about the opportunities in the industry.