Police chase ends in crash in Janesville, suspect arrested

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A police chase ended in a crash in Janesville.

Police were called to a hit and run in the 400 block of Midland Rd. Tuesday just before 2:00 p.m.

An officer located a vehicle that was similar to the description of the one involved in the hit and run.

23-year-old Masha Geter was driving and claimed she wasn't involved in the accident.

Police say Geter has a warrant through the Whitewater Police Department.

When the officer gave her a chance to call her family, she started the vehicle and took off as the officer tried to stop her, nearly hitting him as she sped away.

The officer wasn't hurt.

Other officers tried to pursue her, but the chase was called off within 3 minutes.

A short time later, a crash was reported involving Geter.

The Wisconsin State Patrol took her into custody and transported her to the Rock County Sheriff's Department.

Geter is charged with felony fleeing an officer and felony reckless driving endangering safety.



