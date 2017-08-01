Deputies investigate possible drowning on Lake Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Deputies investigate possible drowning on Lake Wisconsin

WEST POINT (WKOW) -- Deputies in Columbia County are investigating a possible drowning.

Officers were called to a home on Rausch Lane along Lake Wisconsin in the town of West Point on Saturday morning. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says a woman called and said she found her husband face down in the water.

Authorities say they found the body of 71-year-old John Heidenreich of Elgin, Illinois. They say his body was along the shoreline near his pier.

