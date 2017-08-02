Authorities respond to incident at 7-Eleven in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Authorities respond to incident at 7-Eleven in Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Communications confirm authorities are responding to an incident at 7-Eleven on the 2700 block of W. Beltline Highway.  The initial call came in as shots fired.

The call came in at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

27 News has a crew on its way.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.