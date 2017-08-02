UPDATE: Medical examiner on scene at 7-Eleven in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A 27 News photographer on scene at the 7-Eleven on W. Beltline Highway in Madison confirms the medical examiner has arrived.



MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Communications confirm authorities are responding to an incident at 7-Eleven on the 2700 block of W. Beltline Highway. The initial call came in as shots fired.



The call came in at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.



27 News has a crew on its way.